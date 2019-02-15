FAKENationalEmergency: Y’all President Will Do And Say Anything To Get His Wall Built

After lying to his MAGA supporters that Mexico was pay for a massive wall on the Mexican-United States border and then not being able to persuade Congress to later fund it, President Trump did the unthinkable.

According to Time, on the lawn of the White House Rose Garden, he declared a national emergency in a press conference on Friday, which will allow him to access $8 billion to build his border wall without approval from Congress.

Folks, his announcement was nothing short of a rambling spectacle filled with lies and unsubstantiated false claims.

“We’re going to be signing today and registering national emergency,” he said.

“And it’s a great thing to do, because we have an invasion of drugs, invasion of gangs, invasion of people and it’s unacceptable. And by signing the national emergency, something signed many times by other presidents, many, many times, President Obama, in fact, we may be using one of the national emergencies that he signed having to do with cartels, criminal cartels. It’s a very good emergency that he signed … And what we really want to do is simple. It’s not like it is complicated. It’s very simple. We want to stop drugs from coming into our country. We want to stop criminals and gangs from coming into our country. Nobody has done the job that we have ever done.”

Sir, what?

As The Atlantic pointed out , in the same breath, “Trump also undermined his own case for the national emergency, effectively saying the declaration was all about political expediency.”

“I can do the wall over a longer period of time. I didn’t need to do this. I would rather do it much faster,” the president said, an astonishing acknowledgment that could come back to haunt him in court.

So…which one is it?

Time also reported that Trump “will also be able to use $2.5 billion from the Defense Department’s drug interaction program and $600 million from the Treasury Department’s drug forfeiture fund. Administration officials said Trump’s goal is to build 234 miles of a border wall.”

Before #45 could even finish his announcement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a statement criticizing the President.

“The President’s emergency declaration, if unchecked, would fundamentally alter the balance of powers, inconsistent with our country’s vision,” they said.

“We call upon our Republican colleagues to join us to defend the constitution.”

In the wake of today’s announcement, it’s believed that multiple lawsuits will be filed against Trump, which he admitted he expects, along with both Congress and Senate approving a joint resolution rejecting the declaration, which Trump would most likely veto.

While time will only tell us how this will all play out, here’s what folks are saying about this #FakeNationalEmergency right now.

