Jay Z, Beyonce, Rihanna, Diddy, Meek Mill, Lauren London. Roc Nation’s annual Grammy brunch brought out the biggest names in Black Hollywood this weekend and the festivities were more extravagant as ever.
Jay Z arrived in a mauve suit (which he made sure to point out when a novice dared to call it “pink”), with his long-time stylist June Ambrose by his side. Bey complimented his fly in a greyish/blue minidress by Italian designer Francesco Murano. The couple were seemed to be enjoying themselves as they posed together and made funny faces for the cameras.
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s sister Samantha represented for the late rapper, who attended last year. Rihanna came fashionably late, per usual, giving us venetian vibes in a gold ruched halter dress. Kelly Rowland looked fab (get it…Fabletics) in a dramatic two piece ensemble while her bestie La La kept it simple in an off-white midi dress.
There wasn’t an empty glass in the place…except maybe Meek Mill’s baby’s mother Milano, who is currently pregnant. The couple also arrived together and put to rest rumors about their relationship by posing together.
See it all in when you keep scrolling…
The Black Excellence At Roc Nation’s Grammy Brunch was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Rihanna and DJ Khaled attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,dj,dj khaled,rihanna,brunch
2. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch
3. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch
4. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch
5. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: CEO of Sony Music Group Rob Stringer and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,performance group,sony,brunch,rob stringer
6. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch
7. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z, Michael Rubin and Robert Kraft attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch
8. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch
9. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Rihanna and DJ Khaled attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,dj,dj khaled,rihanna,brunch
10. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch
11. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch
12. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Sean Combs and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch
13. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Rihanna and T.I. attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,t.i.,rihanna
14. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Sean Combs and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch,bestpix
15. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Sean Combs and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch
16. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch
17. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Elaina Scotto, Meek Mill and Rosanna Scotto attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,meek mill,rosanna scotto
18. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z and Sean Combs attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch
19. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Sean Combs and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch
20. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z and Sean Combs attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch
21. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch
22. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z, Clarence Avant and Sean Combs attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch,clarence avant
23. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Alex Avant, Jay-Z, Clarence Avant, Sean Combs and John Legend attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,john legend,brunch,clarence avant
24. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Christian Combs, Kareem Burke, Juan Perez, Jay-Z, Sean Combs, Joey Bada$$, Leonard Fournette, Meek Mill and Dez Bryant attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch,meek mill,christian combs,bestpix,dez bryant,joey bada$$,leonard fournette
25. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25:(L-R) Guest, Quincy Brown, Jay-Z, June Ambrose, Mark Pitts, Sean Combs and Joey Bada$$ attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,guest,brunch,june,june ambrose,joey bada$$,quincy brown
26. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,beyonce knowles,bestpix
27. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,beyonce knowles
28. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Guests including Jay-Z, Christian Combs, Kareem Burke, Juan Perez,Sean Combs, Joey Bada$$, Leonard Fournette, Meek Mill and Dez Bryant toast during 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,guest,brunch,meek mill,christian combs,dez bryant,joey bada$$,leonard fournette
29. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Guests including Jay-Z, Christian Combs, Kareem Burke, Juan Perez,Sean Combs, Joey Bada$$, Leonard Fournette, Meek Mill and Dez Bryant toast during 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,guest,brunch,meek mill,christian combs,dez bryant,joey bada$$,leonard fournette
30. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Guests including Jay-Z, Christian Combs, Kareem Burke, Juan Perez,Sean Combs, Joey Bada$$, Leonard Fournette, Meek Mill and Dez Bryant toast during 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,guest,brunch,meek mill,christian combs,dez bryant,joey bada$$,leonard fournette
31. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Guests including Jay-Z, Christian Combs, Kareem Burke, Juan Perez,Sean Combs, Joey Bada$$, Leonard Fournette, Meek Mill and Dez Bryant toast during 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,guest,brunch,meek mill,christian combs,dez bryant,joey bada$$,leonard fournette
32. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Guests including Jay-Z, Christian Combs, Kareem Burke, Juan Perez,Sean Combs, Joey Bada$$, Leonard Fournette, Meek Mill and Dez Bryant toast during 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,guest,brunch,meek mill,christian combs,dez bryant,joey bada$$,leonard fournette
33. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z, Juan Perez , Sean Combs, Meek Mill and Tyran ‘Tata’ Smith attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch,meek mill
34. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Usher, Christian Combs, Kareem Burke, Juan Perez, Jay-Z, Sean Combs, Joey Bada$$, Meek Mill and Michael Rubin attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch,meek mill,christian combs,joey bada$$
35. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) DJ Khaled, Sean Combs, Juan Perez, Kevin Hart, Jay-Z and Kareem Burke attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,dj khaled,sean combs,brunch
36. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Megan Thee Stallion attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,brunch,stallion,megan thee stallion
37. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Megan Thee Stallion attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,brunch,stallion,megan thee stallion
38. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,kelly rowland,la la anthony,brunch
39. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Terrence J and La La Anthony attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,la la anthony,brunch,terrence j,letter j