Jeremih Reportedly In ICU For COVID-19

Hitmaka sent the internet into a blunder after he took to Instagram Saturday calling for prayers for singer Jeremih without much explanation beyond obtaining permission from Jeremih’s mother.
Shortly after friend Chance the Rapper and long time collaborator 50 Cent offered a bit of clarity on Jeremih’s current state including a possible COVID-19 diagnosis and admission to an ICU in Chicago, Illinois.
1. Hitmaka calls for prayers for singer Jeremih
2. Chance the Rapper tweets about Jeremih being ill
Shortly after Hitmaka’s post, Chance the Rapper took to social calling for prayers for his ill friend Jeremih but did not confirm COVID-19 coronavirus to be the illness.
3. Longtime collaborator 50 Cent went on to confirm a COVID-19 diagnosis
50 Cent also posted on Instagram with a bit more detail, “Pray for my boy @jeremihhe’s not doing good this covid shit is real 🙏🏿 he’s in ICU in Chicago.”
4. 50 Cent clarifies further in his Instagram caption.
While 50 Cent has had a long time friendship with Jeremih, we will wait until Jeremih or a family member officially confirm a COVID-19 diagnosis.
We prayer for a speedy recovery.
Story developing.