Jeremih Reportedly In ICU For COVID-19

Hitmaka sent the internet into a blunder after he took to Instagram Saturday calling for prayers for singer Jeremih without much explanation beyond obtaining permission from Jeremih’s mother.

Shortly after friend Chance the Rapper and long time collaborator 50 Cent offered a bit of clarity on Jeremih’s current state including a possible COVID-19 diagnosis and admission to an ICU in Chicago, Illinois.

