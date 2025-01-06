Listen Live
DC Native Ties For NCAAW Record

Maryland Native Ties For Second-Highest Assists In A Single-Game In NCAAW History

Published on January 6, 2025

Syracuse v Stanford: Greater Victoria Invitational

Source: Kevin Light / Getty

Maryland native Taleah “NOO” Washington, currently a Graduate Student at Wagner College, delivered an incredible performance with 22 assists, tying the second-highest single-game total in NCAAW Division I history.
RELATED: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players The last time a player recorded 22 or more assists in a game was over 34 years ago, when Tine Freil (Pacific) achieved the feat. Here’s a look at Taleah stat line from this game;  20 PTS, 22 AST [Tied 2nd most in NCAAW history, Division I], 7 REB, 6 STL, 40.0% 3PT and 8/15 FG. RELATED: Funniest Womens College Basketball Player Names

Washington who is from District Heights, Maryland and went to Rock Creek Christian Academy, played college basketball with Syracuse University for her Freshmen and Sophomore years (2019-2021) then transferred to Old Dominion University for her Junior and Senior years, where she graduated in 2023. She currently a graduate student playing Gaurd for Wagner College where she broke the record for assists in a game with 22 and ranks second all-time in NCAAW history! What will this star athlete do next?! See more photos of the star below…

Source: The DMV Daily & NSMT

2. Girls' high school basketball matchup between No. 4 Riverdale Baptist and No. 6 Rock Creek Christian

Girls' high school basketball matchup between No. 4 Riverdale Baptist and No. 6 Rock Creek Christian
Source: Getty

UPPER MARLBORO, MD – DECEMBER 16: Rock Creek Christian guard Taleah “Noo” Washington (1) drives around Riverdale Baptist guard Chanel Belton (10) in Upper Marlboro, MD on December 16, 2016. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

5. Syracuse v Stanford: Greater Victoria Invitational

Syracuse v Stanford: Greater Victoria Invitational
Source: Getty

VICTORIA , BC – NOVEMBER 29: Taleah Washington #1 of the Syracuse Orange dribbles the ball against the Stanford Cardinal at the Greater Victoria Invitational at the Centre for Athletics, Recreation and Special Abilities (CARSA) on November 29, 2019 in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Light/Getty Images) 

8. Forestville vs Southern Garrett

Forestville vs Southern Garrett
Source: Getty

TOWSON, MD MARCH 12, 2016- Forestville’s Taleah Washington(1)shoots over Southern-Garrett’ s Lauren Franciillon (1) in the Maryland 1A championship game at Towson University’s SECU Arena on March 12, 2016 in Towson, Md.(Photo by Mark Gail/For The Washington Post via Getty Images) 

11. Forestville vs Southern Garrett

Forestville vs Southern Garrett
Source: Getty

TOWSON, MD MARCH 12, 2016- Forestville’s Taleah Washington let a pass she stole from Southern-Garrett’s Brianna Evansslip off her fingertips in the Maryland 1A championship game at Towson University’s SECU Arena on March 12, 2016 in Towson, Md.(Photo by Mark Gail/For The Washington Post via Getty Images) 

14. Forestville vs Southern-Garrett

Forestville vs Southern-Garrett
Source: Getty

TOWSON, MD MARCH 14:Tiffany Washington waved a photograph of her daughter, Taleah as she was introducted before the start of the Maryland 1A championship game against Southern at Towson University’s SECU Arena on March 14, 2015 in Towson, Md. Washington is the married to head coach James Washington and the cheerleader sponsor also. (Photo by Mark Gail-for The Washington Post via Getty Images) 

