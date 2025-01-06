Maryland Native Ties For Second-Highest Assists In A Single-Game In NCAAW History

Maryland native Taleah “NOO” Washington, currently a Graduate Student at Wagner College, delivered an incredible performance with 22 assists, tying the second-highest single-game total in NCAAW Division I history.RELATED: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players The last time a player recorded 22 or more assists in a game was over 34 years ago, when Tine Freil (Pacific) achieved the feat. Here’s a look at Taleah stat line from this game; 20 PTS, 22 AST [Tied 2nd most in NCAAW history, Division I], 7 REB, 6 STL, 40.0% 3PT and 8/15 FG. RELATED: Funniest Womens College Basketball Player Names Washington who is from District Heights, Maryland and went to Rock Creek Christian Academy, played college basketball with Syracuse University for her Freshmen and Sophomore years (2019-2021) then transferred to Old Dominion University for her Junior and Senior years, where she graduated in 2023. She currently a graduate student playing Gaurd for Wagner College where she broke the record for assists in a game with 22 and ranks second all-time in NCAAW history! What will this star athlete do next?! See more photos of the star below…

Source: The DMV Daily & NSMT

