The Fight Continues: 7 Black Pioneers In HIV/AIDS Awareness

With World AIDS Day still on the minds of many, it’s important to take a moment to reflect back on the many people from our culture who paved the way for HIV/AIDS awareness to become what it is today, from undetectable status to fully cured in some cases.

Some are still with us, and sadly we’ve lost many along the way to the virus, but never will we forget the example they set — caution, hope, survival and strength are just some of what is felt when considering the Black pioneers in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

When the virus first became a public epidemic in the early ’80s, many were quick to classify it as a “gay disease” believed to only be circulating amongst gay men in metropolitan areas. The new season of American Horror Story: NYC ironically is a flawed-yet-very-timely fictional glimpse into the real-life mayhem during that era. In just a few years, that myth was quickly debunked though when the virus impacted the entire Black community with devastating results. To put that in perspective, 50% of all pediatric AIDS cases in 1984 alone were among African Americans according to the CDC.

Current stats have shown that we still have much work to do, with African Americans having the highest rates of HIV infection in the nation compared to any other race. Still, we are in a far greater place than where things were in the past, and it’s because of the work of those bravely fighting the disease in public in addition to the ones fighting on their behalf as advocates.

With so much respect in our hearts, we salute these 7 pioneers in Black HIV/AIDS awareness as we help continue the fight to end the disease in 2022 and beyond:

