93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

As we know history repeats itself and that includes fashion, accessories and home decor. What once was a hot ticket item may find it’s way back so instead of settling for the remakes, get the original from your local thrift store. Every secondhand store is one of a kind but below are 9 things that should be on your list to look through during each visit:

Jeans & Workout Clothes Jewelry TV Stands & Baskets Holiday Decorations Arts & Crafts Supplies Perfume Unique Feature Pieces Dishware Tools

Checkout these YouTubers including one of my favorite thrifters The Notorious KIA’s “Thrift With Me” Playlist for some fashion and home decor inspiration in the videos below.

SEE MORE STYLE & FASHION:

9 Must Haves When Thrifting was originally published on mymajicdc.com