Get fit and stay fit while you are at home with my Midday Workouts. Midday Workouts focus on burning calories, building muscle and building a better you!

Today’s workout is a cardio calorie burner. Perform each exercise for 1 minute, going straight into the next exercise after the minute is up. When you have completed all four exercises, take a 30-second rest break. Repeat circuit 4-5 times.

Remember to warm up before and cool down after this workout!