10 Things We Want From A New Sade Album

In case you’ve been living under a rock or have zero taste in music — no judgement, though! — you might’ve heard by now that iconic group Sade will be releasing a new album after a decade-plus hiatus since their last release, the 2010 classic Soldier of Love.

The Brit-soul collective, often confused as a solo artist due to being named after lead singer Sade Adu, is actually notable for releasing music by the decade — their last three records have dropped in 10-year gaps in 1992, 2000 and 2010, respectively. Now, as the 30th anniversary of the epic Love Deluxe approaches, we now can expect a new body of music from a group of musicians that inspired many generations after them.

Because we view this as a very special occasion in music, it goes without saying that expectations are extremely high for what Sade is bringing in 2022. Since their last release, the industry has gone through an almost unrecognizable transformation. The existence of R&B itself has been debated in recent times, and the Billboard 200 looks quite different since Soldier Of Love debuted 12 years ago at number one with 502,000 physical copies sold in the first week. Can Sade survive in the streaming era? On the flip side, could streams hike up their sales even more given their universal appeal?

One thing for certain is that the world will come to a slight standstill once the album officially releases, and we’ve already got a few ideas that we hope the group decides to include on their highly-anticipated upcoming LP.

The news was revealed in a Billboard profile on Miraval Studios, the newly rebuilt Provence, France recording studio spearheaded by famed actor Brad Pitt and Damien Quintard. The latter told Billboard of Sade’s upcoming music, “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” adding they were the first artists to record at the reopened Miraval. Can’t wait!

See if you agree with our list below of 10 things we’re hoping end up on the upcoming new Sade album:

