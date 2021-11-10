Get To Know KYS FEST 2021 Performer Aria

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

KYS Fest 2021 is going live tonight at 8pm!! You will see exclusive performances from Wale, Skip Marley, DJ Chose, J.Howell and many more! Among those performing is new artist Aria. He’s a local talented singer, songwriter and producer from D.C. He’s made some moves on the charts with his unique sound and is excited to bring it live at this year’s KYS FEST! Learn more about him below and listen to some of his music as well!