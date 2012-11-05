CLOSE
Magic Johnson: “Obama Will Be A Better President His Second Term” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Magic Johnson & Barack ObamaMagic Johnson is an extremely wealthy man, but President Barack Obama will receive his vote, not Mitt Romney. Listen to Magic Johnson explain why he’s willing to pay higher taxes under an Obama Administration, and why President Obama will have a great second term, if reelected. in this interview.

Hear more important interviews on “The Russ Parr Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST.

