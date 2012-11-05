Magic Johnson: “Obama Will Be A Better President His Second Term” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Magic Johnson is an extremely wealthy man, but President Barack Obama will receive his vote, not Mitt Romney. Listen to Magic Johnson explain why he’s willing to pay higher taxes under an Obama Administration, and why President Obama will have a great second term, if reelected. in this interview.

