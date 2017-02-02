[Exclusive] Kehlani & Angie Ange Talk About Which Biopics Should Be Filmed Next

Follow Angie Ange On Twitter: Follow @AngieAnge
January 27th, 2017 was a big day for singer Kehlani. She released her highly anticipated album “SweetSexySavage” and is been getting rave reviews. In one of the tracks, Kehlani samples a New Edition song which is right on time being that the BET Biopic was just released. The singer explains to Angie that the timing was a coincidence and its all good cause its fire.
Also Angie and Kehlani talk about which singer should have their life story told next!
