[Exclusive] Kehlani & Angie Ange Talk About Which Biopics Should Be Filmed Next

Follow Angie Ange On Twitter: Follow @AngieAnge

January 27th, 2017 was a big day for singer Kehlani. She released her highly anticipated album “SweetSexySavage” and is been getting rave reviews. In one of the tracks, Kehlani samples a New Edition song which is right on time being that the BET Biopic was just released. The singer explains to Angie that the timing was a coincidence and its all good cause its fire.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also Angie and Kehlani talk about which singer should have their life story told next!