[Exclusive] Kehlani & Angie Ange Talk About Which Biopics Should Be Filmed Next

1 hour ago

January 27th, 2017 was a big day for singer Kehlani. She released her highly anticipated album “SweetSexySavage” and is been getting rave reviews. In one of the tracks, Kehlani samples a New Edition song which is right on time being that the BET Biopic was just released. The singer explains to Angie that the timing was a coincidence and its all good cause its fire.

Also Angie and Kehlani talk about which singer should have their life story told next!

