Chance The Rapper Hits The DMV In June!

Grammy Award winner artist Chance The Rapper will make his way to the DMV this June! Chano will be at Jiffy Lube Live June 4 & Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena June 6th! Get your tickets before they sell out at ChanceRaps.com!
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories
1. Beyonce always shows love to Chance.Source:Instagram 1 of 13
2. Jay Z looks like a proud dad.Source:Instagram 2 of 13
3. History.3 of 13
4. Zac Efron is a huge fan. Who knew?4 of 13
5. Steph Curry is proud.5 of 13
6. Kendrick Lamar sent a congratulatory text.Source:Instagram 6 of 13
7. Drake also showed love.Source:Instagram 7 of 13
8. Issa truth from Issa Rae.8 of 13
9. The king of Chicago, R. Kelly, shouted out the young king.9 of 13
10. Common is pleased.10 of 13
11. Even Larry King had to chime in.11 of 13
12. Chicago Public Schools congratulated the star on a job well done.12 of 13
13. Bishop TD Jakes felt the Chance spirit.13 of 13
