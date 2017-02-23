Entertainment
Kanye Is Coming For Kylie’s Kash With His New Business Venture

The battle of the brands.

Kanye West apparently lives by the motto “it’s just business” even when it comes to family.

The rapper is gearing up to further expand his brand by venturing into Kylie Jenner‘s territory. TMZ reports that Kanye filed legal docs declaring his intention to produce DONDA brand makeup, perfumes, lotions and other cosmetics. As we all know, Kylie, his sister-in-law, is known for her fast selling lip kits and highly viewed makeup tutorials.

But that didn’t stop ‘Ye. His application to snag the DONDA cosmetics line is currently being processed, but sources say at this time he’s only filed the paperwork just in case something develops. Reports say that he’s creating a lifestyle brand that includes credit cards, cars, wallpaper screens, furnishings, video games, amusement parks, hotels, fitness centers and healthy fast food.

Watch out Martha Stewart and Kylie Jenner!

