Last week female rap artist Remy Ma dropped a killa dis track aimed straight for Nicki Minaj and entitled it SHETHER. In rap track battles the response is normally 48 hours. Nicki did not follow up. Hip-Hop fans of both artists stated that Nicki was considered dead as in there was nothing she coukd do to come back from the dis that Remy put out. Since Nicki did not respond in a timely fashion, Remy decided to follow up with another dis track. This time she showed more than just lyrical skill. She added various Flava’s, changing her cadence and flow and spiced it with hook entitled “ANOTHER ONE”. Let’s see if this ONE get Nicki’s attention and causes her to respond or is Nicki Mi aj officially in a rap battle body bag!

