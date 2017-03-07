Fantasia Gets Burned??

Prayer hands in the air for Fantasia…

She suffered 2nd degree burns on her arm…but will be back on stage on Wednesday! She was sleeping on her tour bus on Sunday…when she accidentally knocked over her aromatherapy vaporizer…and the hot water from the vaporizer burned her arm. She was rushed to the hospital and the docs removed the burn skin. No she’s taking a little time to heal…but after canceling her show in Memphis…she will be back to perform on Wednesday in LA!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: