So Sad: Whitney Houston’s Brother Reportedly Caught High On Drugs

Since the star’s untimely death, it has been revealed that her brother Michael Houston was the one who introduced her to drugs. But sources say that it was her other brother, Gary Houston, who also shared a drug-fueled connection with the star. Now, Radar Online reports that alleged footage of Gary has surfaced, showing him sleeping near a rumored drug house. An eye witness claims that the brother of the late singer was in a parked car and high on drugs.

The person recording the footage, and a regular visitor at the drug house, revealed, “It’s a well-known drug house. There’s a lot of traffic going in and out of that dead-end street so it’s obvious.” Another regular at the drug den alleged, “The guy sells pills, all kinds of pills. Pain pills, pills for anxiety, Roxy, cocaine, weed, and heroin. Gary bought heroin, and he’s bought it before. I saw him give the dealer $200. I saw him there twice about five days apart. He was very comfortable in the house. I could tell by his demeanor. He’s been there before, and I’m 100 percent sure I’ll see him again.”

Whitney Houston's brother Gary Houston sits outside of an Atlanta drug house high as a kite Video courtesy of Radar online.com #WhitneyHouston #garyhouston #drugs #TMZ #BreakingNews #bobbikristina A post shared by Pop Thirsty (@popthirsty) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:59am PST

Gary Houston isn’t new to this type of attention. In 1996 he was arrested at a routine checkpoint after it was discovered that he had crack cocaine and a crack pipe. No word on whether or not Gary was actually high or just asleep at the time of the video.

Check out the footage above.

