BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Alternative Views

BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 – Alternative Views

Photo by BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Alternative Views

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

T.I. Slams Donald Trump Over Snoop Dogg Tweets

J.R. Bang
Leave a comment

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

10 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

Continue reading T.I. Slams Donald Trump Over Snoop Dogg Tweets

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

Looks like Donald Trump is headed to war… with Hip-Hop. #45 had some things to say to rapper Snoop Dogg after he released a video in which he points a toy gun at a clown dressed up as our y’all President. Leave it to the King of the South, T.I. to join Snoop on the front lines.

Donald Trump Strikes Back At Snoop Dogg Over Music Video

In a expletive-laced Instagram post, Tip made it very clear to #45 to worry about world affairs and leave Uncle Snoop alone. As long as the Secret Service don’t pop up at any of their doors, this beef is fine with me.

Read More:

T.I. & Tiny’s Almost Divorce Saved Their TV Show

Snoop Dogg Takes A Shot At Clown Caricature Of Donald Trump In Latest Music Video

donald trump , Snoop Dogg , T.I.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos