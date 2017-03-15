T.I. Slams Donald Trump Over Snoop Dogg Tweets

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile
10 photos Launch gallery
#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile
1. #CouplesWeLove: T.I. and TinySource:Instagram 1 of 10
2. T.I. and Tiny Wear Matching Outfits #familyfunSource:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Tiny Is T.I.’s QueenSource:Instagram 3 of 10
4. The Queen And KingSource:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Red Carpet Fab From T.I. And TinySource:Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage 5 of 10
6. T.I. And Tiny Just Chillin’ On A SofaSource:Johnny Nunez/WireImage 6 of 10
7. T.I. And Tiny Hit The Red CarpetSource:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images 7 of 10
8. Classic Blonde Tiny With Handsome T.I.Source:Larry Busacca/Getty Images 8 of 10
9. T.I. & Tiny: Classy CoupleSource:Getty Images 9 of 10
10. Tiny Rocks Blue Hair While Snuggled Up To T.I.Source:Barry King/Getty Images 10 of 10
Looks like Donald Trump is headed to war… with Hip-Hop. #45 had some things to say to rapper Snoop Dogg after he released a video in which he points a toy gun at a clown dressed up as
our y’all President. Leave it to the King of the South, T.I. to join Snoop on the front lines.
Donald Trump Strikes Back At Snoop Dogg Over Music Video
In a expletive-laced Instagram post, Tip made it very clear to #45 to worry about world affairs and leave Uncle Snoop alone. As long as the Secret Service don’t pop up at any of their doors, this beef is fine with me.
Read More:
T.I. & Tiny’s Almost Divorce Saved Their TV Show
Snoop Dogg Takes A Shot At Clown Caricature Of Donald Trump In Latest Music Video
comments – Add Yours