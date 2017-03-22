Chanel Dickerson Talks About The Missing Teen Crisis In D.C.

In the pass couple of weeks, children of the DC area have been reported missing in alarming numbers. Reports of sex trafficking have surfaced and many are worried about what is going on in our area. To clear up any misinformation and to encourage dialouge on the subject, Chanel Dickerson, Commander of the youth and Family Services Division talked about what’s really going on with our children in the DMV and what we can do to help our kids.

