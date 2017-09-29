Alleged Associate Of Yo Gotti Charged With Attempted Murder In The Shooting Of Young Dolph

According to news reports, Los Angeles police have arrested Corey McClendon, an alledged friend of rapper Yo Gotti, on a charge of attempted murder in the shooting of Young Dolph in Hollywood hotel Tuesday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the LAPD, said Wednesday that McClendon was arrested and booked early Wednesday. He was being held on $1 million bail.

Investigators are still looking for two other men believed to have been involved in the fight with Dolph, which led to the shooting on Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

Young Dolph is in critical but stable condition.

