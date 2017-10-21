Rapsody with DJ Gemini & J.R. Bang

Rapsody with DJ Gemini & J.R. Bang

Photo by Rapsody with DJ Gemini & J.R. Bang

Radio One Originals
Home > Radio One Originals

Rapsody Talks “Laila’s Wisdom” Debate Lauryn Hill & Andre 3000 With DJ Gemini & J.R. Bang

Radio One Originals
Leave a comment

Follow KYS On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Mainly believe that the very least Rapsody has a potential album of the year candidate with her latest effort “Laila’s Wisdom.” Rap talks about the process of creating the album, 9th Wonder’s “rap camp” and debates on the legacies of Lauryn Hill & Andre 3000 with DJ Gemini & J.R. Bang.

RELATED: #PerezNStretch Episode 4: Worst First Dates
RELATED: Sing-A-Long With RajiTheOne & J.R. Bang In “The What Podcast”

The 411 On 9th Wonder’s Protégé Rapsody

6 photos Launch gallery

The 411 On 9th Wonder’s Protégé Rapsody

Continue reading Rapsody Talks “Laila’s Wisdom” Debate Lauryn Hill & Andre 3000 With DJ Gemini & J.R. Bang

The 411 On 9th Wonder’s Protégé Rapsody

 

DJ Gemini , J.R. Bang , rapsody

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos