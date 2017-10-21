Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
Mainly believe that the very least Rapsody has a potential album of the year candidate with her latest effort “Laila’s Wisdom.” Rap talks about the process of creating the album, 9th Wonder’s “rap camp” and debates on the legacies of Lauryn Hill & Andre 3000 with DJ Gemini & J.R. Bang.
1. Rapsody’s a member of Zulu Nation, a hip-hop-based organization founded by Afrika Bambaataa and rooted in the ideals of the Nation of Islam and the Nation of Gods and Earths.Source:GettyImages 1 of 6
2. Hailing from Snow Hill, North Carolina, Rapsody was not only Homecoming and Prom Queen in high school, but she was also her high school class president.Source:GettyImages 2 of 6
3. Rapsody’s been signed to 9th Wonder’s It’s A Wonderful World Music Group since 2008. She’s also worked with hip-hop greats like Pete Rock, Erykah Badu, Big Daddy Kane, Raekwon, and Phonte. More recently, she’s collaborated with multiple artists off TDE: Mac Miller, Raheem DeVaughn, BJ The Chicago Kid, Childish Gambino, and The Cool Kids, some of whom were featured on her 2012 debut album “The Idea Of Beautiful.”Source:GettyImages 3 of 6
4. Rapsody’s “Complexion (A Zulu Love)” verse for Kendrick was recorded by 9th Wonder at House Studios in Washington, D.C.Source:GettyImages 4 of 6
5. Rapsody lives by the motto “culture over everything” and thinks the way to preserve hip-hop culture is to learn and respect the history (its inception and its founders).Source:GettyImages 5 of 6
6. While attending North Carolina State University, Rapsody started a hip-hop organization called h20: The Hip-Hop Organization and was a member of the group Kooley High before going solo. After college, she also juggled a part-time job at the local Footlocker while pursuing a career in music.Source:GettyImages 6 of 6
