Rapsody Talks “Laila’s Wisdom” Debate Lauryn Hill & Andre 3000 With DJ Gemini & J.R. Bang

Mainly believe that the very least Rapsody has a potential album of the year candidate with her latest effort “Laila’s Wisdom.” Rap talks about the process of creating the album, 9th Wonder’s “rap camp” and debates on the legacies of Lauryn Hill & Andre 3000 with DJ Gemini & J.R. Bang.