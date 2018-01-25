Why Tia Mowry Feared She Would Never Be Able To Have Another Child

We all see Tia Mowry on social media dancing, singing, hanging out with her family and enjoying being pregnant with her baby girl. In November, the actress announced that she and her husband, Cory Hardrict were expecting. According to Madame Noire, the 39-year-old feared she would not be able to have kids again because of endometriosis.

She changed her diet and did other things hoping she could get pregnant and began trying again. Mowry said, “[We’re] trying, but I don’t want to put too much hope into it. I don’t want to be let down.” Recently she shared of her photo from when she was pregnant with her son Cree and said, “Here I am pregnant with Cree at 6 Months. And now, I’m officially six months. I never thought I would be able to have another child and here I am. God, I thank you. Cory, I thank you for being there for me emotionally. Taking this pregnancy one step at a time and enjoying every moment. Even the aches and pains, the nausea, and sleepless nights. Cree, you are my miracle and little one, you are too. Mommy loves you both so much.#miracle ”

Mowry even went on social media to even let fans see first what she was having. She is looking forward to seeing her baby girl in a couple months. Congratulations again Tia Mowry!

