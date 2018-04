Are you living in your purpose? If not…you’re about to be inspired!! Meet Lauren Buckner attorney turned fitness guru!! She even opened her own workout studio in DC to help introduce us to a healthier lifestyle! In addition to that…she also supports small owned businesses with her legal expertise!! Hope you enjoy the latest episode of “What’s Poppin!” the podcast! And if you check out Body by Buckner…make sure you use the discount code 93.9 WKYS

