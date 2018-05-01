Cardi B Sends A Message To “Any Rapper” Dissing Her At #BCFest2018

kysdc Staff | 04.30.18
The Broccoli City Festival will mark the last time you will see Cardi B on stage until she gives birth to her unborn baby with Migos member Offset. Cardi made sure her last performance for the foreseeable future was memorable as the crowd went nuts for the Bronx rapper.

She also sent a message to any rapper dissing her. Wait until she drops this baby!

