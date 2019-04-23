Arrest Warrant Issued for ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Teairra Mari After No-Showing 50 Cent Court Hearing

Looks like Teairra Mari is in a bit of trouble.

According to reports, a bench warrant was issued to the Love and Hip-Hop star after she missed a hearing involving her court case with 50 Cent. Mari would be arrested if she comes in content with police. 50 went to Instagram to give his thoughts on Mari’s court issues.

The court hearing was to examine Mari’s finances. 50 is looking to collect on the $30,000 she owes him in attorney fees after a judge ordered the reality star to pay the rapper after her revenge porn lawsuit was dismissed. Mari has been ordered to pay over $30,000 of 50’s lawyer fees after the dismissal.

She put her own post up on Instagram about the case. Looks like this isn’t ending anytime soon.

Source | The Blast

