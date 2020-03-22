[WATCH] DJ D-Nice Making The World Dance With Biggest Social Media Quarantine Party

Many celebrities are finding creative ways to still share their talents. DJ D-Nice is throwing a virtual party for all of us plus your favorite celebrities! “I never would’ve imagined that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home.” D-Nice shared in an Instagram post.

He has used his IG lives to bring the club in your home through your phone! Amongst the 100k+ viewers celebrities are checking in too. Michelle Obama, Janet Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Oprah, Joe Biden, Lil’ Kim, Miguel, Elle Varner, Missy, Swizz Beats, Timbaland, MC Lyte, Alicia Keys, Naomi Campbell, George Lopez and so many others have joined in. This party has not only been going on for hours but for days and it doesn’t look like he’s stopping! Watch here.

