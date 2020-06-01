President Barack Obama Shares Thoughts On “How To Make This Moment A Real Turning Point”

Former President Barack Obama took to Instagram Monday to share a few of his thoughts on how to make this moment a real turing point to bring about change.

“It will be a new generation of activist to shape strategies that best fit the times,” the President said in his post.

Mr. Obama went on to say, “First, the wave of protest across the country represent a genuine and legitimate frustration over a decades-long failure to reform police practices and the broader criminal justice system in the United States.”

