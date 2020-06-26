NO DAYS OFF: Get Into Jackie Paige’s Total-Body Midday Workout

Get fit and stay fit while at home with my Midday Workouts. Midday Workouts focus on burning calories, building muscle and building a better you!

Today’s workout is a total-body blast. Perform each exercise for 45 seconds to 1 minute, going straight into the next exercise after your time is up. When you have completed all five exercises, take a 30-second rest break. Repeat circuit 4-5 times.

Remember to warm up before and cool down after this workout!

1. Frog Hop/Push Up/Pop Up/ High Knees

2. Weighted Squats with Pulse

3. Boat Sprawls

4. Single-Arm Tricep Push-Up ( Left and Right Sides)

5. Wall Taps

To join a virtual class or to learn about fitness challenges visit LoveJackiePaige.com or following me on all social media at LoveJackiePaige.

