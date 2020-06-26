CLOSE
Jackie Paige
NO DAYS OFF: Get Into Jackie Paige’s Total-Body Midday Workout

Get fit and stay fit while at home with my Midday Workouts. Midday Workouts focus on burning calories, building muscle and building a better you!

Today’s workout is a  total-body blast.  Perform each exercise for 45 seconds to 1 minute, going straight into the next exercise after your time is up. When you have completed all five exercises, take a 30-second rest break. Repeat circuit 4-5 times.

Remember to warm up before and cool down after this workout!

1. Frog Hop/Push Up/Pop Up/ High Knees

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

2. Weighted Squats with Pulse

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

3. Boat Sprawls

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

4. Single-Arm Tricep Push-Up ( Left and Right Sides) 

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

 

5. Wall Taps

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

