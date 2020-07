After weeks of speculation, she is pregnant! Nicki Minaj took to Instagram Monday to announce she is “Preggers”

This will be Nicki’s first child with husband Kenneth Petty. No word yet on if she is having a boy or a girl.

Congratulations Nicki.

