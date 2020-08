If you are one of the people calling singer Mary J. Blige “Auntie,” you may want to stop. The “Just Fine” singer revealed in a recent interview, she is over being called everyone’s “Auntie.”

“Why can’t I just be your sister? There’s women that are like, way older than me calling me ‘Auntie’. C’mon,” Mary explained.

Looks like we will have to wait a few more years before we give Mary the Auntie title.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: