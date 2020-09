Black-ish actress, Tracee Ellis Ross is teaming with Regina King, Sanaa Lathan and Alfre Woodard to recreate The Golden Girls tonight on Zoom. The production, set to air at 9:00p tonight, will benefit the racial justice group Color of Change. The event will be hosted by Lena Waithe.

Tracee shared a a picture for the event tonight on her Instagram.

Are you going to watch?

