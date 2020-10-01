Get To Those October Goals With Jackie Paige’s Midday Workout

New Month! New Goals! Get into your October fitness goals with my upper body & resistance bands Midday Workout.
Equipment: Mat & Resistance Band(s)
Workout Details:
1. Warm Up for 5-10 minutes.
2. Perform each move 10-12 times with moving on to the next immediately after.
Scarecrow
Bicep Curls
Squat with Overhead Press
Lateral Raise
3. Cool Down for 5 to 10 minutes.
