Get To Those October Goals With Jackie Paige’s Midday Workout

New Month! New Goals! Get into your October fitness goals with my upper body & resistance bands Midday Workout.

Equipment: Mat & Resistance Band(s)

Workout Details:

1. Warm Up for 5-10 minutes.

2. Perform each move 10-12 times with moving on to the next immediately after.

Scarecrow

Bicep Curls

Squat with Overhead Press

Lateral Raise

3. Cool Down for 5 to 10 minutes.

For more workouts,health and wellness tips, be sure to follow me on Instagram at LoveJackiePaige and check out my website LoveJackiePaige.Com.

