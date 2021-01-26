Verzuz Battle Between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Sets New Record

According to Verzuz organizers, the long-awaited battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole brought in over 8 million total views.

The team posted the news on the official Verzuz Instagram account.

“#VERZUZ does it again! More than 8.1 million people tuned in across Instagram and Apple Music to watch @Ashanti and @KeyshiaCole. We set a NEW RECORD with 6 million TOTAL Instagram Live viewers- 1.2M at one time!! Thank you to everyone who tuned in ( and waited) to watch the first VERZUZ of 2021. We appreciate each and everyone of you!!!”

Congratulations to the Verzuz team!

