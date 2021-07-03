Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Taglines

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

With last year’s season high on drama, there were some changes made to the cast for season 6. Monique Samuels will not be returning and new housewife Mia Thornton (far right in photo above) will be in her place joining Wendy, Robyn, Candiace, Karen, Gizelle and Ashley. As the housewives franchise tradition continues, the taglines give us the first glimpse of what’s to occur during the season. See their taglines for season 6 below…

Gizelle Bryant: “The secret to this pretty face is staying in the shade.”

Mia Thornton: “If you want to pop off, I’ll be happy to get you adjusted.”

Robyn Dixon: “I may keep you waiting, but trust me, I’m worth it.”

Ashley Darby: “The only thing messier than two boys is me.”

Candiace Dillard Bassett: “My blessings are many, and my patience is none.”

Dr. Wendy Osefo: “This professor doesn’t just grade on the curve; she sets the curve.”

Karen Huger: “The grande dame can never be duplicated, imitated, or intimidated.”

