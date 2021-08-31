Diva’s Daily Dirt: Soulja Boy Is Still Mad At Ye

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Soulja Boy Is Still Mad At Ye

Soulja Boy is letting it be known that he is petty enough to keep this Kanye thing going every day.

Yup, the ‘Make it Clap’ rappers beef with Kanye stems from Ye’ allegedly not finalizing Soulja Boy’s verse for ‘Remote Control’ for the final version of DONDA.

Soulja Boy doesn’t seem to have any empathy for the ‘No Child Left Behind’ rapper. TMZ caught up with Soulja Boy and he admitted that he doesn’t believe Kanye’s claims that his label released DONDA without his permission and he even challenged Ye to settle this in the boxing ring.

Are you here for a Ye VS. Soulja Boy Fight?

Da Baby Met With Nine U.S HIV Organizations

According to reports, Da Baby has met with a group of nine U.S HIV organizations to ‘discuss HIV facts and share personal stories of living and thriving with HIV.’ If you remember, earlier this month, the organizations released an open letter to the rapper after those infamous controversial comments at Rolling Loud.

In a new statement, the organizations note:

“The open letter to DaBaby was our way to extend him the same grace each of us would hope for. Our goal was to ‘call him in instead of calling him out.’ We believed that if he connected with Black leaders living with HIV that a space for community building and healing could be created. We are encouraged that he swiftly answered our call and joined us in a meaningful dialogue and a thoughtful, educational meeting.”

