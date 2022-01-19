Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B Covering Funeral Costs For Victims Of Bronx Fire

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B Covering Funeral Costs For Victims Of Bronx Fire

Cardi B is lending a helping hand in the tune of thousands of dollars to pay for the funeral and burial costs of those killed in the most recent devastating Bronx building fire. The fire made headlines when 17 people were killed ranging from 2 years old to 50. Investigators believe a defective space heater caused the fire.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal.”

Along with paying for the funeral and burial expenses, the Bronx born Grammy winning rap queen is teaming up with the Mayor Fund to Advance New York City to ensure everyone’s coverage of costs.

“I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

This Bronx fire goes down as New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades.

The 2022 Grammys Have a New Home & Date

The 2022 Grammy Awards have a new home in Las Vegas! That’s right, after the announcement of the initial show being postponed due to COVID, the Academy has now secured the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The biggest night in music will now be held on April 3rd.

“We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time and to put on a world-class show,” said CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr.

The Grammy’s may be feeling the pressure to put on an amazing show due to a fall in viewership over the years. Trevor Noah of The Daily Show has a big job on his hands as the host of this year’s event which will be broadcasted live on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+.

