93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The opposition to the expansion of I-270 and I-495 in Maryland, as well as concerns about its potential impact on traffic congestion, the environment, and a historic African-American cemetery, have led to criticism and legal action by environmentalist groups.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

Homeowners in a Bethesda neighborhood are particularly concerned about preserving the cemetery. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller has mentioned that the plans are being reevaluated, but it’s important to note that this dispute predates the current administration led by Wes Moore.

The previous administration, under Larry Hogan, has faced accusations of disregarding proper procedures, as indicated by the motion filed by environmentalist groups.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Environmental Groups File Motion To Block Toll Lanes On I-495 and I-270 was originally published on woldcnews.com