Solar Eclipse Watch Parties In The DMV

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Today, April 8th, the Moon will pass between the Sun and the Earth, tracing a narrow path of darkness across North America. If you want to see this in person (with your glasses on) below are places you can gather with others to see it in The DMV! If you’re not able to get out click here to see how you can stream it.

DC Solar Eclipse Events

Solar Eclipse Festival on the National Mall – 12pm to 4pm

National Mall, D.C. between 4th and 12th streets

More Info Here: Details

Eclipse 2024 Watch Party – 1pm to 4pm

MLK Library’s Garden Rooftop; 901 G St NW, Washington, D.C.

More Info Here: Details

Solar Eclipse Party @ Hedy’s Rooftop – 2pm to 6pm

Hotel Zena; 1155 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

More Info Here: Details

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Deck 11 Rooftop – 2 to 4:30pm

YOTEL; 415 New Jersey Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

More Info Here: Details

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Tag Rooftop Bar – 1 to 4pm

The Ven at Embassy Row; 2015 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, DC

More Info Here: Details

Maryland Solar Eclipse Events

Partial Solar Eclipse Event at the Visitor Center – 12pm to 4pm

NASA Goddard Visitor Center; 9432 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, MD

More Info Here: Details

Skywatching: Partial Solar Eclipse – 2pm to 4:30pm

Observatory Park; 100 Desellum Ave., Gaithersburg, MD

More Info Here: Details

Solar Eclipse at College Park – 1:30 to 4:30pm

University of Maryland; grassy area in front of Martin Hall, College Park, MD

More Info Here: Details

Solar Eclipse Watch Party – 10 a.m. to 4:30pm

📍 Maryland Science Center; 601 Light St., Baltimore, MD

More Info Here: Details

Virginia Solar Eclipse Events

Solar Eclipse Viewing – 2 to 4pm

Gateway Park; 1300 Langston Blvd, Rosslyn, VA

More Info Here: Details

Solar Eclipse at Sky Meadows –1 to 4:30pm

Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, VA

More Info Here: Details

Eclipse Where Sun, Moon and Wonder Align – 1:30 to 4:30pm

Sweet Run State Park, 11661 Harpers Ferry Road, Hillsboro, VA

More Info Here: Details

Partial Solar Eclipse Celebration Monday – 2 to 4pm

Fairfax County Parks; Ellanor C. Lawrence Park; Burke Lake Park, VA

More Info Here: Details

Safely See the Partial Eclipse – 1:30 to 4:30pm

Fairfax County Parks; Historic Huntley; Turner Farm Park, VA

More Info Here: Details

*Glasses Must Be Worn While Viewing The Eclipse*

source: NBC4

READ MORE:

Solar Eclipse Watch Parties In The DMV

WATCH: How To Stream Today’s Solar Eclipse In The DMV

Bowser Proposes Sales Tax Increase In 2025 Budget For Metro, Public Safety & Downtown Developments

Maryland’s Crabbing Season Has Begun!

Dreamville Festival Releases 2023 Economic Impact Report

Metro Proposes Half-Acre Site In Alexandria For ‘Joint Development’ Amid $750M Budget Deficit

DC Mayor Proposes Holding Parents Accountable For Children’s Chronic Absenteeism

Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, PARTYNEXTDOOR To Headline Broccoli City Festival

Dreamville Expected to Bring Millions to Local Economy

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Roots Picnic