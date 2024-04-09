Man Struck By Metro Train Outside Stadium-Armory Station

A man was fatally struck by a Metro train outside the Stadium-Armory station in southeast Washington late Monday night around 11:45 p.m., leading to delays on the Orange, Blue, and Silver lines.
Shuttle buses transported passengers between affected stations until the scene was cleared at 1 a.m. The reason why the man was on the tracks remains unclear.
source: The DMV Daily
