Man Struck By Metro Train Outside Stadium-Armory Station

Published on April 9, 2024

ME_METRO 03/29/2006 jahi chikwendiu A large contingent of Me

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A man was fatally struck by a Metro train outside the Stadium-Armory station in southeast Washington late Monday night around 11:45 p.m., leading to delays on the Orange, Blue, and Silver lines.

Shuttle buses transported passengers between affected stations until the scene was cleared at 1 a.m. The reason why the man was on the tracks remains unclear.

source: The DMV Daily

Man Struck By Metro Train Outside Stadium-Armory Station  was originally published on woldcnews.com

