Metro Reports Drop In Crime, Fare Evasion Decreases By 50%

Published on April 9, 2024

Scene of a crime - Washington, DC

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Metro reports significant improvements in its operations, with a notable decrease in fare evasion and crime. March data highlights a 14% increase in bus and rail trips compared to last year, alongside a 50% reduction in rail fare evasion and a 19% decrease in crime for 2024.

Paid ridership is up by 24%, indicating sustained efforts against fare evasion. Metro General Manager Randy Clarke attributes these positive trends to enhanced service and safety measures, which have led to increased ridership, economic benefits, and reduced congestion.

The installation of new, taller fare gates at 33 stations, featuring an L-shape door to close gaps, has contributed to these improvements. Transit Police have intensified fare enforcement, issuing numerous citations and making arrests for outstanding warrants.

source: The DMV Daily

