Anticipated Opening of Purple Line Delayed Until Spring 2027

The Purple Line encounters further setbacks and cost escalation.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration and Purple Line Transit Partners have announced that the opening of the transit line will be delayed until the spring of 2027. Additionally, this delay will contribute an additional $148.3 million to the project’s growing price tag.

Officials attribute the revised timeline to various factors, including challenges related to utility relocation, complexities associated with construction in a densely populated urban area with heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic, ongoing national workforce and supply chain issues, and the unique history of the Purple Line Light Rail Project.

Ray Biggs, II, Purple Line Project Director, expressed their understanding of the disruptions caused by prolonged construction and emphasized their commitment to minimizing such disruptions whenever possible.

source: The DMV Daily

