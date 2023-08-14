Listen Live
Nationals Park Nominated For Best Stadium Food

Published on August 14, 2023

US-BASEBALL-MLB-SERIES

Source: ALEX EDELMAN / Getty

Nationals Park has been named a finalist for Best Stadium Food in the country. The stadium is just one of twenty stadiums nominated for USA Today’s 2023 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

The ballpark features several food and beverage options, from traditional favorites to a variety of popular restaurants such as Ben’s Chili Bowl, Roaming Rooster, and Capo Deli. Other contenders for the award include Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Dodger Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Citizens Bank Park. Click the link below to cast your vote, polls will close on August 21 and there’s still a few home games left so you can try the food!

source: The DMV Daily

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR NATIONALS PARK

 

