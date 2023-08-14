Nationals Park Nominated For Best Stadium Food

Nationals Park has been named a finalist for Best Stadium Food in the country. The stadium is just one of twenty stadiums nominated for USA Today’s 2023 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards.
The ballpark features several food and beverage options, from traditional favorites to a variety of popular restaurants such as Ben’s Chili Bowl, Roaming Rooster, and Capo Deli. Other contenders for the award include Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Dodger Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Citizens Bank Park. Click the link below to cast your vote, polls will close on August 21 and there’s still a few home games left so you can try the food!
source: The DMV Daily
CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR NATIONALS PARK
