93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

MCPS is set to launch an improved sports medicine program for the upcoming school year. This initiative involves the presence of full-time, year-round certified athletic trainers in every high school, in collaboration with MedStar Health.

Also See: Loudoun County Public School Employees To Receive Minimum 5% Pay Raise Under 2024 Budget

According to school officials, the athletic trainers have already been hired and are actively working across all 25 MCPS high schools as part of this program. Their role will encompass providing efficient and elevated care for student-athletes, enhancing the overall quality of the sports program.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

MCPS Launches Enhanced Sports Medicine Athletic Training Program For Schools was originally published on mymajicdc.com