MCPS Launches Enhanced Sports Medicine Athletic Training Program For Schools

Published on August 14, 2023

Basketball girl

MCPS is set to launch an improved sports medicine program for the upcoming school year. This initiative involves the presence of full-time, year-round certified athletic trainers in every high school, in collaboration with MedStar Health.

According to school officials, the athletic trainers have already been hired and are actively working across all 25 MCPS high schools as part of this program. Their role will encompass providing efficient and elevated care for student-athletes, enhancing the overall quality of the sports program.

source: The DMV Daily

