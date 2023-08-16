Listen Live
Loudoun County Public School Employees To Receive Minimum 5% Pay Raise Under 2024 Budget

Published on August 16, 2023

Teacher & Students

Source: StoryBlocks / storyblocks

Teachers in Loudoun County will receive raises as part of the district’s new operational budget in fiscal year 2024. The school board authorized a 6.9% increase over Fiscal Year 2023, which includes increased employee compensation, at their meeting.

Due to the lack of a definitive state budget, the approval occurred outside of the standard budget cycle. The budget proposals were based on the “best available information in an uncertain macroeconomic climate.”

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors supported the budget, providing $16.3 million in extra funds to fill the gaps left at the state. When paired with previously awarded step increases, eligible LCPS employees will get a least 5% raise, with an overall average of 5.8%.

Additional elementary school counselors and staffing support for Title I schools, staffing enhancements to support English language learners, a new math intervention pilot program, and eliminating athletic fees for all students participating in Virginia High School League (VHSL) sports are also included in this budget.

source: The DMV Daily

Loudoun County Public School Employees To Receive Minimum 5% Pay Raise Under 2024 Budget  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

