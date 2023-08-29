93.9 WKYS
Listen Live
The DMV

KIPP DC Student Required To Reveal Underwire Bra As Metal Detector Activates

Published on August 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 9: Exterior photographs of KIPP DC cha

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A DC mother is angry that her 17-year-old daughter had to lift her shirt and bra due to a metal detector alert at KIPP DC College Preparatory School. The incident happened on August 16 when the student triggered the metal detector upon arrival.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

Afterward, the student underwent a wand search and a private search, as per school guidelines, which mandate authorization and a witness. However, the mother, Natasha Wiggins, claims the school violated these rules by not having a witness present during the private search. The search aimed to ensure no weapons were present.

Wiggins stresses that neither she, the girl’s father, nor any emergency contacts were informed before the search. She learned of the incident around 1 p.m. and visited the school.

KIPP DC College Prep acknowledged the communication issues and Wiggins’ withdrawal. The school is addressing these concerns and improving communication policies to prevent similar incidents in the future.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

More from 93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close