KIPP DC Student Required To Reveal Underwire Bra As Metal Detector Activates

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

A DC mother is angry that her 17-year-old daughter had to lift her shirt and bra due to a metal detector alert at KIPP DC College Preparatory School. The incident happened on August 16 when the student triggered the metal detector upon arrival.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

Afterward, the student underwent a wand search and a private search, as per school guidelines, which mandate authorization and a witness. However, the mother, Natasha Wiggins, claims the school violated these rules by not having a witness present during the private search. The search aimed to ensure no weapons were present.

Wiggins stresses that neither she, the girl’s father, nor any emergency contacts were informed before the search. She learned of the incident around 1 p.m. and visited the school.

KIPP DC College Prep acknowledged the communication issues and Wiggins’ withdrawal. The school is addressing these concerns and improving communication policies to prevent similar incidents in the future.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE: