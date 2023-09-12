VA Rapper ’23 Brazy’ Wanted For Murder of 10-Year-Old

U.S. Marshals have raised the reward for Virginia rapper 23 Brazy, also known as Tashawnda Nicole Drayton, wanted in connection with the alleged murder of a 10-year-old boy in Franklin, Virginia. Drayton, 24, faces nine charges, including First Degree Murder.
The incident unfolded on August 9th with a shooting on Artis Street, resulting in critical injuries to a 37-year-old man and the unnamed child, who tragically did not survive. Investigation by Franklin Police revealed that four individuals entered the man’s home, leading to an altercation where 23 Brazy reportedly opened fire.
She is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing around 250 pounds, with distinctive tattoos on her face and neck, including “only loyalty” above her left eyebrow and “23 Brazy” in red letters on her forehead. Drayton also has multiple tattoos on her arms and hands.
Authorities emphasize she is armed and dangerous and seeks assistance from the public. An active investigation is ongoing into others involved in the incident.
source: The DMV Daily
