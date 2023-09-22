Listen Live
Crime

Student Charged As An Adult After Bringing Loaded Gun On School Property

Published on September 22, 2023

Man holding handgun pistol

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

A Fairmont Heights High School student is facing adult charges for bringing a loaded firearm to school. The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) is actively investigating the incident.

At this time, there have been no official statements regarding the student’s motive for bringing the gun. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

source: The DMV Daily

