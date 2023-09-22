Student Charged As An Adult After Bringing Loaded Gun On School Property

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

A Fairmont Heights High School student is facing adult charges for bringing a loaded firearm to school. The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) is actively investigating the incident.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

At this time, there have been no official statements regarding the student’s motive for bringing the gun. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE: