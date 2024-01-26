Listen Live
Wizards Move On From Wes Unseld Jr As Head Coach

Published on January 26, 2024

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

Breaking news is always good in the morning. Indeed, the Wizards have been busy dating back to last summer with roster reconstruction and moving some things and plans around within the front office. Although breaking news is always good to start the day, it is never good when someone loses a job within the breaking news.

The Washington Wizards have decided to move on from Wes Unseld Jr. as their Head Coach. This season, the Wizards are 7-36 thus far. That is the second worst record in the entire league and the second worst record in the Eastern Conference. The only team that is worst than the Wizards are the struggling Detroit Pistons.

Also See: Wizards Name Wes Unseld Jr. As The New Head Coach In 2021

What’s interesting and surprising about the move and transition is the fact that the Wizards made this change the day of a game day. Tonight, the Wizards will play the Utah Jazz at home in Washington. However, it will remain to be seen who will take over coaching duties as the Interim Head Coach. The Wizards front office and Will Dawkins must really be fond of… [continue reading by clicking here]

