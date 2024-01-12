93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., is initiating a task force to revitalize the Gallery Place-Chinatown area, responding to concerns raised by the potential relocation of the Washington Capitals and Wizards to northern Virginia.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

This development has significantly impacted businesses relying on the Capital One Arena crowds. The task force, led by retail community development experts Jodie McLean and Deborah Ratner Salzberg, aims to formulate an immediate activation plan, a long-term vision, and a financial strategy for the two-block area.

Notably, the Gallery Place-Chinatown corridor has been a focal point for economic development, with recent reports highlighting challenges such as visible drug sales and disruptive panhandling affecting the area’s ambiance.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Timbaland Is Headed Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Wu-Tang Clan With Redman, Thundercat Headline National Cannabis Festival 2024 In DC

DC Government Shifts Telework Policy For Office Workers

Maryland’s Latest Moves In Vaping Regulations

Bowser’s Initiative To Revitalize Gallery Place-Chinatown Amidst Potential Departure of Caps & Wizards

Metro Rider Allegedly Sucker Punched Upon Exiting Columbia Heights Station

Washington Wizards Essay Contest Deadline Coming Soon

Johns Hopkins Medicine Reinstates Mask Mandate Across All Maryland Facilities

Flood and wind warnings continue Wednesday as Marylanders survey storm damage

National Museum of African American History and Culture Kicks Off January 2024 with Dynamic Programming

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Bowser’s Initiative To Revitalize Gallery Place-Chinatown Amidst Potential Departure of Caps & Wizards was originally published on woldcnews.com