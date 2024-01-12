Listen Live
Bowser’s Initiative To Revitalize Gallery Place-Chinatown Amidst Potential Departure of Caps & Wizards

Published on January 12, 2024

Honorees, 6th Annual Urban One Honors
Friendship Archway at Gallery Place/Chinatown in Washington, DC

Source: dkfielding / Getty

Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., is initiating a task force to revitalize the Gallery Place-Chinatown area, responding to concerns raised by the potential relocation of the Washington Capitals and Wizards to northern Virginia.

This development has significantly impacted businesses relying on the Capital One Arena crowds. The task force, led by retail community development experts Jodie McLean and Deborah Ratner Salzberg, aims to formulate an immediate activation plan, a long-term vision, and a financial strategy for the two-block area.

Notably, the Gallery Place-Chinatown corridor has been a focal point for economic development, with recent reports highlighting challenges such as visible drug sales and disruptive panhandling affecting the area’s ambiance.

source: The DMV Daily

