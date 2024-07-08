DC Launches Drone Program Alongside Introduction of New Police Helicopter

D.C.’s mayor and police chief unveiled new airborne technology, including a $6.2 million Airbus H-125 helicopter, to help reduce crime.
The new helicopter, Falcon 1, will replace the 20-year-old previous model, boasting superior speed, agility, and fuel efficiency. The District’s second helicopter, Falcon 2, and five new drones were also showcased.
The drones, capable of 30-minute flights and equipped with cameras, will support high-risk search warrants, indoor applications, and crowd management.
Police Chief Pamela Smith assured that the drone program will not use AI, facial recognition, or general surveillance, emphasizing accountability and specific use cases like searching for missing persons and crash reconstruction.
Smith noted that many residents support the drone program if it helps reduce crime.
