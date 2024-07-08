Listen Live
News

DC Launches Drone Program Alongside Introduction of New Police Helicopter

Published on July 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring

Source: picture alliance / Getty

D.C.’s mayor and police chief unveiled new airborne technology, including a $6.2 million Airbus H-125 helicopter, to help reduce crime.

The new helicopter, Falcon 1, will replace the 20-year-old previous model, boasting superior speed, agility, and fuel efficiency. The District’s second helicopter, Falcon 2, and five new drones were also showcased.

The drones, capable of 30-minute flights and equipped with cameras, will support high-risk search warrants, indoor applications, and crowd management.

Police Chief Pamela Smith assured that the drone program will not use AI, facial recognition, or general surveillance, emphasizing accountability and specific use cases like searching for missing persons and crash reconstruction.

Smith noted that many residents support the drone program if it helps reduce crime.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
KYS KAMP KRASHERS
Contests

KYS KAMP KRASHERS

Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 29 items
Photos

29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]

Celebrity

Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Birthday Cakes In A White Bikini On Instagram

National

Call Me: 6 Of Music’s Famous Phone Numbers

Celebrity Sightings - LFW February 2022 5 items
Celebrity

15 Photos of Stefflon Don’s Booty

News

Jamie Foxx Opens Up About His 2023 “Mystery Medical Complication” Says He Experienced “Bad Headaches” & Was “Gone For 20 Days”

Food & Beatz
Food & Drink

Get Your Restaurant Spotlighted On ‘Food & Beatz’ [Submit Here]

Rollin Up Broccoli City Festival - 93.9 WKYS Contest
Contests

Rollin’ Up to Broccoli City Sweepstakes

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close