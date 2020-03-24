7 Ways To Avoid Talking About COVID-19 In a Conversation

Yes, we all know how serious the COVID-19 is and how it is far from over, but do we wanna talk about it all day?! NO!
Nowadays it seems as though misery loves the company. Some of us have been exposed to a similar virus and that one is called “negativity” so you might want some tactical ways on how to keep your zen on. Here are 7 ways to keep your hater shades on and avoid any type of conversation around the Coronavirus. At least for a few hours, minutes or seconds.
Still wash your hand’s people…
1. “I don’t want to talk about the coronavirus right now”
2. “I understand you are trying to be helpful with your suggestions, but I just need space to experience my emotions”
3. “If you are not feeling well, please don’t come over”
4. “I appreciate how informed you are, but I don’t want to receive links to articles and media coverage”
5. “I am currently not shaking hands, but we can air-five!”
6. “I am choosing to stay at home and limit my physical contact with people”
7. “I respect your opinion on this situation, but I am allowing myself to come to my own conclusion”
